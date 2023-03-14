Sector 44, Chandigarh, school log 18-run win

Chandigarh, March 13
An all-round performance by Sahil (96 off 46 balls and 3/28) helped St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, to defeat Sunrise Academy, Patiala, by 18 runs in the final of the A2 Trophies U-12 Gold Cup.
Batting first, the Sector 44 team posted 221/4 in 30 overs with the help of Sahil, Pulkit Rana (54), Kunwar Jhamb (25), Harjagteshwar Khaira (17) and Ashmith Rana (16).
In reply, the Patiala team posted 203/9 in 30 overs. Abhiroop Singh (59), Naman (54) and Praag Dhaliwal (13) remained main contributors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark
BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...
India remains world's top arms importer: Report
Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...