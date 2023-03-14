Sector 44, Chandigarh, school log 18-run win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

An all-round performance by Sahil (96 off 46 balls and 3/28) helped St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, to defeat Sunrise Academy, Patiala, by 18 runs in the final of the A2 Trophies U-12 Gold Cup.

Batting first, the Sector 44 team posted 221/4 in 30 overs with the help of Sahil, Pulkit Rana (54), Kunwar Jhamb (25), Harjagteshwar Khaira (17) and Ashmith Rana (16).

In reply, the Patiala team posted 203/9 in 30 overs. Abhiroop Singh (59), Naman (54) and Praag Dhaliwal (13) remained main contributors.