Sector-45 gaushala to have more sheds

Chandigarh, July 29
A gaushala in Sector 45 is being renovated at a cost of around Rs 2 crore. Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who inaugurated the project, said that the new sheds of the gaushala will have ventilator fans to check humidity. These sheds will have a height of 20 feet, and puff sheets will be installed to help the sheds remain cool even in the sweltering summer season. New fans and coolers will be installed in the cowshed so that flies, mosquitoes and other pests do not bug the cattle.
A new floor will be built with bricks and gatka in the courtyard of the gaushala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
10 cops injured as protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra’s Nashik
Thousands of young men take part in protest march
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...