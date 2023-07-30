Sector-45 gaushala to have more sheds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

A gaushala in Sector 45 is being renovated at a cost of around Rs 2 crore. Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who inaugurated the project, said that the new sheds of the gaushala will have ventilator fans to check humidity. These sheds will have a height of 20 feet, and puff sheets will be installed to help the sheds remain cool even in the sweltering summer season. New fans and coolers will be installed in the cowshed so that flies, mosquitoes and other pests do not bug the cattle.

A new floor will be built with bricks and gatka in the courtyard of the gaushala.