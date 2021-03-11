Sector 46, Chandigarh, resident held for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The UT police have arrested Amit Chaudhary, son of controversial property dealer and financer Ram Lal Chaudhary, for duping a Gurgaon resident of Rs 5 crore. Amit’s father was earlier arrested in the case, which was registered at the Sector 31 police station last year.

Amit, a Sector 46 resident, was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.

The complainant, Atulya Sharma, had reported that the suspect had lured him into investing money during 2015 and 2016. He stated that he arranged the money by selling his house in Mumbai, taking loans from banks, selling personal jewellery and using savings of his life. He paid Rs 5 crore in installments from July 2015 to January 2016. Atulya alleged that after taking the money, the suspects started avoiding him.