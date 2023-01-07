Sector 48 man booked for Rs 7.4 lakh fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 48 resident has been booked of duping a Kharar man of Rs 7.40 lakh for processing a permanent residency application for Canada. On the complaint of Ankur Sethi, a case of cheating has been registered against Saurabh Sharma at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Mobile snatched in Sector 52

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone in Sector 52. Complainant Parveen Kumar claimed the suspects snatched his phone near the Satsang Bhawan. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station and an investigation initiated.

Book launched

Chandigarh: Inkreadible and Novel Bunch organised the launch of Hitendra Wadhwa’s “Inner Mastery, Outer Impact: How Your Five Core Energies Hold the Key to Success” at the UT Guest House on Friday. The author is a Professor of Practice at Columbia Business School. He has powerfully amplified the message that the external world is a manifestation of our inner experience and only we, ourselves, can improve this experience to any extent. TNS

Copper wires stolen in Sec 27

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole copper wires of an AC and solar system installed at Jat Bhawan, Sector 27. A case has been registered at the the Sector 26 police station on the complaint of Sumer Singh Caretaker of Jat Bhawan. TNS

Two nabbed for illegal mining

Panchkula: The police have arrested two persons for indulging in illegal mining and recovered two dumpers and one poclain machine used in illegal mining. Those arrested have been identified as Heera, a resident of Surajpur village in Pinjore, and Rajkumar, a resident of Chicken village in Kalka. A police spokesman said officials of the Mining Department and ACP Kalka Ramesh Gulia conducted the inspection of a river in Paploha village in the Kalka sub-division. During the inspection, two dumpers and one poclain machine were found being used in illegal mining. A case under Sections 379, 511, 34 and 21 of the Mining Act was registered in this regard. The police said both suspects were arrested on January 5. TNS

Z’pur man held for car theft

Panchkula: The Crime Branch of the Panchkula police here today claimed to have arrested a person for stealing a car from Sector 12-A here. The suspect has been identified as Vikas Chauhan (34), a native of Rabra village in Sonepat district and presently residing at Dhakoli in Zirakpur. A police spokesman said Sumit Gupta, a resident of Sector 12-A, in his complaint to the police on December 23, stated that an unidentified person stole his car from his house. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against the unidentified person at the Sector 14 police station. The police said the suspect was arrested by a team of the Sector 26 Crime Branch on Thursday. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. TNS

T20 tourney for blind players

Mohali: A national-level T20 tournament for blind cricket players will be held at the PCA Stadium here from January 31. Teams from Assam, Railways, Chandigarh and Manipur will participate in the tournament. After the opening ceremony on January 31, a T20 match will be played between the teams of Chandigarh and Assam. There will be a total of six matches in the tournament. The winning team will participate in the Super 8 National Games to be held in March. TNS

PU Senate meet put off again

Chandigarh: Panjab University has again postponed the adjourned meeting of the Senate scheduled for January 9. “Due to some administrative reasons, the adjourned meeting of the Senate scheduled for Monday has been postponed till further orders.” On December 30, the meeting was adjourned as members levelled corruption charges against Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar. — TNS