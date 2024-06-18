Sector 49/46 road closed today

Chandigarh: In view of work to connect a major water supply line on the Vikas Marg, the roads leading to the Sector 49/46 stretch would remain closed on June 18 from 10 am to 10 pm. TNS
Car tyres stolen
Chandigarh: A resident of Mani Majra, Devinder Kumar, reported that four tyres of his car were stolen from the Shanti Nagar parking lot on Saturday night. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station.
