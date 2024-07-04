Chandigarh Sector 5 firing, extortion case: NIA seeks non-bailable warrants against gangster Goldy Brar, aide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought non-bailable arrest warrants against Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and his associate Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, alias Goldi Rajpura, in a case of firing at the house of businessman Kuldeep Singh Makkar in Sector 5 here on January 19.

The bullets fired by the attackers had hit the businessman’s car. Originally, the case was registered by the Chandigarh Police on January 20, but it was transferred to the NIA on the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs. A fresh FIR was registered on March 8 against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 120-B, 336, 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 10, 11, 13, 18 and 18-B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at the NIA police station in New Delhi.

It is claimed that the complainant had received an extortion call from gangster Goldy Brar. When he did not pay, the gangster’s aides fired gunshots to scare him.

The police have already arrested eight persons in the case so far. The police claimed that Rs 2 crore was demanded from the businessman.

In documents submitted before the court, the NIA claimed that it had got the evidences that the accused arrested in the firing case used QR codes to transfer proceeds of narcotics in bank accounts and were in constant touch with Brar. The revelation was made by the NIA before the NIA court while seeking remand of two accused, Amritpal Singh, alias Gujjar, and Kamalpreet Singh, during the last hearing.

Meanwhile, the NIA has also given the information on search and seizure made in the case to the court. The NIA has also ordered the release of the businessman’s vehicle on which the bullets were allegedly fired on superdari.

While releasing the vehicle on the request of the owner, the court has ordered not to change its colour and chassis and engine numbers or sell it without prior permission of the court and produce it as and when directed by the court.

