Sector 52, Chandigarh, youth held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police with 540 gm of heroin. He used to smuggle the drug from Delhi by hiding it in the cavity of the heels of women’s sandals. The recovered heroin is valued around Rs 1 crore.

A team, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Neeraj Kumar, nabbed the suspect, Amit Kumar, alias Derry, a resident of Sector 52. He was arrested from the Industrial Area, Phase II, while carrying a bag containing the drug.

The police said during investigation, the suspect revealed that he used to smuggle the drug from Delhi by hiding it in women’s sandals. “The suspect used to keep the drug in the cavity of the heels to avoid getting caught,” said a police official.

The police also recovered the heels from a forest area in Sector 43. “The suspect used to supply the drug in the tricity,” the police said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

The suspect was earlier also arrested in a case under the NDPS Act registered at the Sector 39 police station in September last year.