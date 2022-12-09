Sector 52 man gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has sentenced Manish, alias Mansa, a resident of Sector 52, Chandigarh, to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a snatching case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The police registered the case on the complaint of Sarabjeet Kaur, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra, who is working as a teacher at a school in Kurali.

Sarabjeet told the police that she, along with her relative, was going to Sector 7, Chandigarh, to buy cloth on February 12, 2021. When they reached near Uppal Housing Society, Mani Majra, a scooter-borne person snatched her bag containing a purse having Rs 15,000 and her mobile phone, and her sister-in-law’s purse having Rs 2,500 and her cellphone. She said due to panic she could not note down the registration number of the vehicle, but she could identify the suspect. A snatching case was registered at the Mani Majra police station.

During investigation, the police arrested the accused. Four mobile phones, three laptops and one camera were recovered from him. The police claimed that the accused had stolen these items from different areas of Chandigarh and Mohali.

He was arrested on the basis of a tip-off while he was going towards the Mani Majra market to sell a stolen mobile phone. After investigation, a challan was presented in the court against the accused.

Finding a prima facie case, a chargesheet for the commission of offence punishable under Sections 379A and 411 of the IPC was filed against the accused, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Additional public prosecutor Atul Sethi argued that the prosecution had been able to prove the case beyond the shadow of doubt. The counsel for the accused said the prosecution had not been able to prove the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of the offence under Section 379-A of the IPC and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of five years and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.