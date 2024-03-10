Sector 56 centre eves, lads win titles at sub-junior boxing tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The Sector 56 Boxing Coaching Centre won both 37th Sub-Junior Boys and 18th Sub-Junior Girls Chandigarh State Boxing Championship.

In the girls’ category, Shristi won the 35-37kg category by defeating Ekamjot Kaur. In the 37-40kg final, Diksha defeated Niti and in the 40-43kg, Nisha won the gold by defeating Manu Priya. In the 43-46kg final, Mahira Singh defeated Manu Priya and Shine Virmal won the 46-49kg final by defeating Savmya.

In the 52-55kg category, Pratima won the gold medal by defeating Kavya Nautiyal. In the 58-61kg final, Ishika defeated Harshita Gupta. In the 64-67kg final, Sehajta overpowered Manasui. Gurseerat Kaur won the +67kg final by defeating Bhavya, and Vanshika claimed bronze medal.

Gurseerat Kaur won the best boxer title, while Saumya claimed the best challenger title. The Sector 56 team scored 15 points to win the overall title, while the Sector 42 Boxing Coaching Centre claimed the second position with nine points.

In the boys’ event, Anurah won the 30-35kg title by defeating Farhan Hussain. Deepak and Adarsh Raj stood joint third. In the 35-37kg final, Ajay Singh defeated Nishant Bidla, while Aditya Raj and Shorya Rana claimed joint bronze medal. In the 37-40kg final, Kushal Sirswal ousted Shiven Sharma. Ishu Kotal and Saarthak Ghalot claimed the joint third position.

In the 40-43kg final, Partik defeated Yatharth. Prince Verma and Parath settled for the third spot. Kartik won the 43-46kg gold by defeating Pusheinder Singh, while Angad Singh and Yuvraj Nahar bagged a bronze medal each. In the 46-49kg final, Anirudh Bhardwaj defeated Parteek, while Sumit Arya and Mohammad claimed the third position. Aarav Sharma won the 49-52kg final by ousting Kartik. Shivam Yadav and Raghav were joint third.

In the 52-55kg final, Arsh defeated Ayaan Jagota and Prince Kumar Singh claimed the third spot. Aditya Pratap Singh won the 55-58kg final by defeating Dhruv Sidana and in the 64-67kg category, Jatin Kumar defeated Kamran. In the 67-70kg final, Ranveer got the better of Diljot.

Kartik was adjudged the best boxer, while Ajay Singh won the best challenger title. The Sector 56 team won the overall event with 34 points, while the Sector 42 team claimed the second position with 12 points.

