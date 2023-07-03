Sector 56 centre pugilists pack a punch, win overall trophies in junior c'ships

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

The team of Boxing Coaching Centre, Sector 56, secured 18 points to win the overall trophy of the 19th Chandigarh Junior Girls’ State Championship. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 48, secured six points to claim the second position. Divya Kaushal claimed the best boxer title, while Tanvi was named the best challenger.

In the 46 kg final, Parneet Kaur defeated Tanvi 5-0, while Divya overpowered Shagun Singh by identical score of 5-0 in the 48 kg final bout. In the 50 kg final, Aina outclassed Saniya Kapil and Prachi won the 52 kg final by defeating Kanika Choudhary. Both boxers won their matches 5-0.

In the 54 kg final, Kanika Bharti defeated Rekha by a whisker (3-2), while Sadhvi Sharma defeated Kirti Bharti as the referee stopped the contest. Sakshi won the 60 kg final by defeating Kanika 3-2, and Saanvi Bohra won the 70 kg final by defeating Aaditi Sharma 5-0. In the 75 kg category, Noor defeated Radhika.

In the 43rd Junior Boys State Boxing Championship too, the team of Boxing Coaching Centre, Sector 56, claimed the overall title by scoring 15 points. The Sector 42 Boxing Coaching Centre team claimed the second position with 13 points. Nikhil Nandal was adjudged best boxer, while Mayank Basia bagged the best challenger title.

Chander Mohan won the 46 kg final by registering a 3-2 win over Basia. In the 48 kg final, Vivek Kumar defeated Karan Saini, while Nikhil Nandal ousted Harshdeep Singh in the 50 kg final. Sumit Kumar won the gold medal (52 kg category) by defeating Daksh 5-0, and in the 54 kg final, Divyansh registered a 3-2 win over Karun Passi.