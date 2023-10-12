Sector 56 man held with drug

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Sector 56, Kamal Singh (38), and recovered 14.86 grams of the Ice drug from his possession near MCM College, Sector 36, on Tuesday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

One caught defacing wall

Chandigarh: Baljit Singh (61) of Nayagaon has been arrested for putting up banners on the back wall of the police headquarters, Sector 9, on Tuesday. He was later released on bail. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

Pedestrian dies in accident

Chandigarh: A resident reported that an auto hit her husband, Vikram, at Sector 39-Maloya Road on Monday. He was admitted to the GMSH-16 and later referred to the PGI where he died during treatment. A case under has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Two trains to be short-terminated

Chandigarh: The Ambala Railway Divison has announced eight hours of traffic block between Chandimandir and Kalka for the construction of a road underbridge at 258/19 to 258/21 km on October 17. Train No. 14795/96 (Bhiwani-Kalka) and train No. 12011/12 (New Delhi-Kalka) will be short-terminated and short-originated in Chandigarh. The trains will remain cancelled between Chandigarh and Kalka. — TNS

Cybercrime rate alarming: Experts

Chandigarh: The Panjab University’s Centre for Police Administration organised a lecture on “Issues and challenges of cybercrime”. It was delivered by Praveen Kumar Sinha, ADGP, Cybercrime wing, Punjab Police. Prof Anil Monga, chairperson, Centre for Police Administration, said cybercrime was growing at an alarming rate and required urgent attention of law agencies. Sinha said with rapid digitisation, the nature of crime had changed, making it tough to deal with it. He added that existing laws were inadequate to deal with such cases. TNS

Bankers stress financial literacy

Chandigarh: The Sanskrit Department of PU organised an event to promote financial awareness among students. The event was attended by teachers, research scholars and students. A team from Bank of Baroda sensitised students about the nuances of financial literacy and various banking tools. The students were made aware of various types of banking frauds and how to stay immune to these. A quiz was also conducted. TNS

PU foundation day on October 14

Chandigarh: Panjab University will celebrate its foundation day on October 14. Dr Jatinder Kumar Bajaj, founding director of Centre for Policy Studies, will deliver a lecture on “The University and The Nation”.