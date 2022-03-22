Sector 61 bank robbery: Charges framed against accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

A local court has framed charges against the accused arrested in an alleged bank robbery at Sector 61 here last year.

The court has framed the charges against the accused, Harjot Singh, for the offences punishable under Sections 397, 392 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had arrested Harjot Singh, a resident of Mohali, on February 10 last year, two days after the alleged robbery at the Chandigarh State Co-operative Bank in Sector 61.

As per the Prosecution, the accused armed with a pistol had entered the bank around 12 noon on February 8. He allegedly threatened the employees there and managed to commit a robbery of Rs8,65,452 before escaping.

The FIR was originally lodged against an unknown person. Two days later, the police arrested the accused, who was later identified by the cashier of the bank.

The police recovered Rs8,48,952 looted from the bank. A car used in the alleged crime was also recovered.

Earlier, the accused had filed an application for discharging him from the charge under Section 397 of the IPC claiming that the airgun as alleged by the police used in the crime is not a deadly weapon.

Citing several case laws, Atul Sethi, the Public Prosecutor, while arguing for the framing of the charges, said the airgun allegedly used in the crime was a deadly weapon. He said there was sufficient proof to frame the charges against the accused.

After hearings the arguments, the court framed the charges against the accused.

Accused was caught 2 days after incident

The police had arrested Harjot Singh, a resident of Mohali, on February 10 last year, two days after the alleged robbery at the Chandigarh State Co-operative Bank in Sector 61.