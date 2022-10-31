Sector 7 spikers romp home

Chandigarh, October 30
The Sector 7 Sports Complex team defeated Star Club Sports Complex, Sector 46, to win the girls’
category final on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Junior Volleyball Championship. The
side registered a (21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20) win over their rivals.
Sports Complex, Sector 46, claimed third position by defeating Government Model Senior Secondary School, Timber Market, (25-10, 25-10). The Timber Market team also claimed third position in the boys’ category by defeating Sector 42 Sports Complex (25-18, 25-22).
Sashi Bala, president, Volleyball Association, and Dr Rakesh Malik, Deputy Director, Panjab University, awarded the players.
