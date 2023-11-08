Sector 7 spikers start with victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The boys’ sub-junior team of Sector 7 Sports Complex logged a 25-18 25-15 victory over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 46, during the opening match of the Chandigarh State Sub-Junior and Junior Volleyball Championship for Nirmal Milkha Singh Trophy here.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, logged a 25-10 24-26 14-25 win over New Public School, Sector 18, while DAV School, Sector 8, defeated Khuda Ali Sher Club 25-10 25-13.

Meanwhile, Star Club of Sector 46 logged a 25-22 25-17 victory over Sector 42 Sports Complex and Youth Club, Khuda Ali Sher, got the better of the Kaimbala Club 25-17 25-15.

Joint Director Sports Dr Sunil Rayat inaugurated the championship.

