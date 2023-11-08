Sector 7 spikers start with victory

Chandigarh, November 7
The boys’ sub-junior team of Sector 7 Sports Complex logged a 25-18 25-15 victory over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 46, during the opening match of the Chandigarh State Sub-Junior and Junior Volleyball Championship for Nirmal Milkha Singh Trophy here.
Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, logged a 25-10 24-26 14-25 win over New Public School, Sector 18, while DAV School, Sector 8, defeated Khuda Ali Sher Club 25-10 25-13.
Meanwhile, Star Club of Sector 46 logged a 25-22 25-17 victory over Sector 42 Sports Complex and Youth Club, Khuda Ali Sher, got the better of the Kaimbala Club 25-17 25-15.
Joint Director Sports Dr Sunil Rayat inaugurated the championship.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...