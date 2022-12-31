Sector-8 outlets’ backyard stinks, passersby harried

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 30

One cannot hold but scrunch his/her nose if passing through the backside of Sector 8 market. Though the Municipal Corporation has placed receptacles, residents do not dispose of waste into it resulting in foul smell.

According to a sanitation official, workers lift garbage every day from the site but residents instead of disposing of waste into bins throw it outside. He said they had been urging people to throw garbage into bins but all their pleas had been ignored.

He said though door-to-door collection of garbage had started, residents preferred to throw waste near bins in the evening.

Besides, backyards of Sector 8 showrooms has turned into a slum as a many migrants have started living here. They eat, clean, sleep and litter on the road behind showrooms.