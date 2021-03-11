Sector 82 bizman robbed at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have booked a Khanna businessman for taking away machinery from a factory in Sector 82 at gunpoint. Mohan Inder Singh of Phase 9 said Balwinder Singh Sodhi of Khanna had bought used machinery from him. On Friday, a dispute arose over a payment of about Rs 22.50 lakh, following which Sodhi took away more machinery at gunpoint and also attacked him and his workers. A case under sections 379-B and the Arms Act has been registered.

Cart puller hurt in road mishap

Mohali: A speeding car rammed into a cart puller in Phase 9 here on Saturday night. The victim, who suffered serious head and shoulder injuries, has been identified as Rajan Iqbal (60), a resident of the Industrial Area, Phase 9, here. The suspects took him to a private hospital and fled the spot. The victim’s kin alleged that car drivers were drunk and driving at a fast speed. The victim was later shifted to the GMCH-32 where he is undergoing treatment. TNS

Two held with 22-gm heroin

Zirakpur: The police arrested two youths with 22 grams of heroin from the Zirakpur-Panchkula road on Sunday morning. The suspects, identified as Anandpur Sahib residents Narinder Singh, alias Kaka, and Karamvir Singh, have been booked under the NDPS Act. They were produced in a court, which sent them to one-day police remand. TNS

Raipur MC team visits city

Chandigarh: A delegation of the Raipur Municipal Corporation, including the Mayor, chairman, councillors and officers, visited Chandigarh to see various projects run by Chandigarh MC on Sunday. Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, chairman Parmod Dubey, leader of Opposition Minal Chaubey, 81 councillors and officers are on their two-day visit to Chandigarh as part of a study tour. Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur welcomed the delegation followed by brief introduction of the projects and best practices and functions of the Chandigarh MC by Commissioner Anindita Mitra. The Mayor and the councillors of Raipur praised the beauty of Chandigarh. They appreciated the horticulture wing, especially for maintaining more than 1,800 neighbourhood parks in the city. TNS

Face-off over mask

UT officials issue a warning to youths not wearing a mask, at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. Most people were found sans mask and arguing with the officials that they did not see any notice board announcing that mask is compulsory. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari