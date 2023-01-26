Security beefed up in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 25

The district police have stepped up the security in Mohali in view of the 74th Republic Day at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase 6.

Punjab Minister of Housing and Urban Development, New and Renewable Energy and Information and Public Relations Aman Arora will be the chief guest at the Republic Day function here.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the city as activists seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ and justice in the 2015 sacrilege cases are planning to take out a march in the city in the afternoon.

The Kaumi Insaaf Morcha has been pitching tents on the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7. However, due to several groups participating in the morcha, it is not certain how many people will attend the march.

“We are expecting around 5,000 participants holding a march in vehicles in the city in the afternoon. The march will be taken out after the Republic Day function gets over,” said a senior police official.

The police along with anti-sabotage team today conducted checking at the District Administrative Complex and other crucial spots ahead of the R-Day celebrations.

