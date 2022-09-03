Security beefed up in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 2

Keeping in view the present circumstances and law and order situation in the state, special nakas were set up at 26 places in the district under the supervision of DSP or SP-rank officers. A total of 72 traffic violators were challaned and 17 vehicles impounded. Besides, 963 suspicious persons were rounded up for verification.

Keeping in view the recent incidents, the security arrangements at all religious places were also reviewed. Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law & Order), Punjab, along with Vivek Sheel Soni, Mohali SSP, visited Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan at Sohana, the Badrinath temple at Sector 78, Jamia Masjid at Phase 11 and CNI Church at Sector 78. The security arrangements such as CCTV cameras, verification of staff and deployment of watchmen were reviewed, and the respective managements sensitised to the situation.

The district has a total of 697 gurdwaras, 254 temples, 79 mosques and 20 churches. As a unique initiative, the Mohali police will start a campaign, “One Religious Place, One Police Personnel”, to ensure a regular inspection of the security arrangements at various religious places. Each religious place will be allocated to a police official, who will visit it every 15 days and inspect the working of CCTV cameras and liaise with night watchmen.

