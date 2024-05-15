Security guard found dead in Sector 8, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A security guard, who worked at a private school in Sector 8 here, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, the police said. Monu (45) was found dead at the school ground. The police said the victim was on night duty. They suspect that security guard consumed some poisonous substance. The police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the matter at Sector 3 police station. TNS

Three held for snatching

Chandigarh: Three people were arrested for allegedly snatching a silver chain and Rs 1500 in cash from Ram Chander Kumar at Dadu Majra on Monday, the police said today. After a case was registered at Maloya police station, accused Mohit (23), Ayush alias Goni (20) and Arun (28), all residents of Dadu Majra Colony, were arrested. Snatched items were also recovered from them, the police said. TNS

Jewellery, cash stolen in Sec 22

Chandigarh: Burglars decamped with jewellery and cash from a house in Sector 22, the police said. Complainant Bishnu Prasad told the police that an unidentified person committed the theft at his house on Monday. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station. TNS

Equestrian assn holds election

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Equestrian Association held its election at the Stables Chandigarh today. Col Sarpartap Singh was unanimously elected as Chief Patron. The returning officer declared names of new executive committee members. TNS

Woman dies by suicide

Mohali: The police booked a man and his mother for abetment to suicide after his wife Navneet (26) took the extreme step at her house in Kurali here on Monday night. Her husband Kuljinder Singh works in Australia while his mother Amarjit Kaur stays in Kurali. TNS

Youth beaten up, stripped at hotel

Zirakpur: Four unidentified youths allegedly thrashed and stripped a youth, Akash Garg, at a hotel here on Sunday night. Cops suspect an old rivlary led to the incident. In the CCTV footage, four youths are seen thrashing the youth on the stairway. Akash sustained injuries on hand and legs. TNS

Ex-sarpanch ends protest

Mohali: A former sarpanch of Ramgarh village near Daun, Ajmer Singh, on Tuesday ended his protest against alleged encroachment of panchayat land meant for a school playground. Officials gave him a written assurance that the alleged encroachment will be removed within a month. Ajmer, who had threatened to immolate himself atop a water tank, had alleged that a few influential persons were behind the encroachment.

