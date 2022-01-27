Security tightened at Chandigarh railway station for Republic Day

Tribune News Service

Amarjot Kaur

Chandigarh, January 25

Security agencies today stepped up vigil at the Chandigarh railway station in view of the Republic Day.

An official from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said joint teams of the RPF, the Government Railway Police and the Daria police station carried out checks to ensure the safety of passengers.

Amarinderjit Singh, SHO, RPF Chandigarh railway station, said teams checked the luggage of passengers and cars of visitors to the station. This was done every year ahead of the Republic Day due to the threat perception around the national holiday.

“We also used dog squads to check for any suspicious substances,” he said.

The security agencies also carried out random checks and were also keeping a check on any suspicious activity, he said.

The official said though there were no specific alerts, they were carrying out the checks because of the possibility of a threat from extremists.

“The checks have been carried out in a combined way by the enforcement agencies. So far, we have not found anything untoward,” he said.

The RPF officer said similar random checks were carried out on regular days too to ensure the safety of passengers. Heightened security arrangements would be in place on Republic Day too.