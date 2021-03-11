Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

The Chandigarh Police on Sunday intensified checking and beefed up security at city bus stands, including the ISBT, Sector 43, and Sector 17, following a terror alert sounded by security agencies in Punjab and the Union Territory.

Sources said security has been beefed up following an input about a possible terror attack at bus stands across Punjab and Chandigarh.

In wake of terror threat, a naka was also laid near the Sector 43 bus stand and suspicious vehicles were being checked by the police, the sources said.

Specialised teams, including the Operations Cell, also carried out search operations at ISBT-Sector 43 and the Sector 17 bus stand.

Giving details, Hrideywant Singh, ASI, Operation Cell, Chandigarh Police, said the checking was being carried out from security point of view. “We are carrying security checks at crowded places like bus stands, railway stations, mall, etc., in view of the threat perception. We don’t want anyone carrying any explosive material or weapon entering these areas and causing harm to the public. We started the checking at 8 am in the morning and looking for suspicious persons or items. We are checking the luggage of people coming in buses from out stations.”