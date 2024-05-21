Sehar Nayar to play in World Junior Squash Championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Local squash player Sehar Nayar made it to the Indian squad for the upcoming WSF World Junior Championships, scheduled to be held in the USA from July 12 to 23. The 15-year-old will be the youngest player from the city in the U-19 team.

Proud moment Sehar trains with his father Saurabh Nayar and uncle Vikas Nayar at the Lake Sports Complex and Chandigarh Club. Both Vikas and Saurabh are national champions and have won several medals in international tournaments. “It will be a tough competition, but I am ready for it. Representing India is a proud moment, and I will try to bring glory for the country and my parents, “ said Sehar.

The Indian contingent will be playing at the Word Juniors Squash Championship being held at Houston. Sehar, a student of Vivek High School, Sector 38, trains at the Lake Sports Complex. This will be her third international tournament, but her first-ever World Junior Championship.

She started playing at the age of seven and achieved the top Indian ranking in the girls’ U-11, 13 and 15 years’ categories. Earlier this year, she won the 3rd Sanjay Gupta Memorial Squash Tournament in Allahabad and the Northern India Squash Championship in Delhi.

The trials to select the Indian squad for the Asian Junior (May 2 to 6) and World Junior Championships (May 16 to 20) will be held in Chennai. The Asian junior event is schedule to take place in Pakistan and players opted to play in the World Juniors. The team for both championships was selected in Chennai. The six-member team will play singles and doubles matches in the world juniors. In the trials, Sehar ended 6th by defeating Navya Sundararajan in a neck-to-neck tie 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11 and 11-7.

