Self-defence session conducted

PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chd

The police conducted a self-defence session for NSS volunteers during the seven-day NSS Special Camp. The NSS volunteers donated to Roti Bank (an NGO) and Kusht Ashram, near 3 BRD, Chandigarh.

Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, P’kula

The school organised its annual sports day for the students of classes Nursery, LKG and UKG. The chief guest for the occasion was Mrs Kamlesh Chauhan, District Elementary Education Officer.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated the culmination of Geeta Mahotsav with a stage presentation on Lord Vishnu’s ‘Dashavatar’ by all students of classes 1 and 2. The principal, Gulshan Kaur, appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to unravel valuable lessons hidden in these stories.

KB DAV School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

The school’s medical officer, Dr Neetu Sharda and school councillor, Khushboo Saini, conducted a workshop on ‘Time Management and Mind Management’ on the school campus. The students were educated about how they can make the most of their time. The educators also taught them about how they may optimise time and creative energy, which will help them manage their emotional, social and mental health, as well as enhance the quality of their lives, which will help them achieve their goals.