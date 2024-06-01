Self-immolation bid by youth at Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, May 31
A 21-year-old youth from Govind Vihar in Dera Bassi made a self-immolation bid at his home today at around 1 pm. The victim, Sonu, suffered serious burn injuries in the incident. The father of the victim, Shiv Kumar, a shop owner at the Sabzi Mandi, was also injured in the incident as he tried to douse the flames to save his son. The family members said Sonu came home today and tried to immolate himself by pouring inflammable liquid on himself. The father and the son were admitted to the Dera Bassi Sub-Divisional Hospital, where Sonu was later referred to GMCH-32 for further treatment. The police said family discord may have been the reason behind the incident. The police had earlier counselled the youth; however, he used to argue with his parents and had run away from his house for days.
