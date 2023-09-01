Sell roadways’ bus to pay retiree’s dues: Court

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 31

Rahul Garg, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, has issued directions to auction a bus of the Punjab Roadways after the authorities failed to release benefits of a retired employee as directed by the court in 2016. The order has been passed on an execution application filed by the retired employee, Pargat Singh of Raikot in Ludhiana, through counsel NK Nagar for enforcement of judgment and decree dated May 11, 2016.

Pargat Singh said when Punjab Roadways failed to implement the order, the court issued warrants of attachment of the property. He said despite the attachment, the JD failed to implement the order. He said in view of this, he filed the present application for the sale of the attached property.

The Punjab Roadways opposed the application on the ground that the JDs had filed a civil revision petition before the High Court against the order dated September 17, 2022, After hearing the arguments, the court said a perusal of the case file showed that JDs were directed to refix the salary as well as pension of the decree holder (DH) after grant of four and nine years.

The court said it was of view that the present application deserved to be allowed. The court issued warrants of the sale of already attached property of the JDs i.e. the bus. As per the schedule, the sale of attached property bus is fixed for September 11.

