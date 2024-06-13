Seminar dwells on brain tumour

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12

A team of doctors from Ivy Hospital organised a seminar to create awareness about brain tumours on ‘World Brain Tumour Day’.

Dr Vineet Saggar, Director, Neurosurgery and Neurointervention, Dr Jaspreet Singh Randhawa, consultant Neurosurgery, Dr Swati Garg, consultant, Neurology, and Pardeep Kumar Sharma, consultant, Neurology, attended the event. “Unlike the widespread defeatist perception about brain tumour, many patients can be cured with current advances in technology and early detection,” said Dr Saggar.

