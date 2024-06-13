Seminar dwells on brain tumour

Mohali, June 12
A team of doctors from Ivy Hospital organised a seminar to create awareness about brain tumours on ‘World Brain Tumour Day’.
Dr Vineet Saggar, Director, Neurosurgery and Neurointervention, Dr Jaspreet Singh Randhawa, consultant Neurosurgery, Dr Swati Garg, consultant, Neurology, and Pardeep Kumar Sharma, consultant, Neurology, attended the event. “Unlike the widespread defeatist perception about brain tumour, many patients can be cured with current advances in technology and early detection,” said Dr Saggar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire
Most of them workers from Kerala | Govt rushes MoS to extend...
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises
40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf
PM Modi sends Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti V...