Seminar dwells on ‘save soil’

Chandigarh, May 9
Centre for Women Development Cell, in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society and the NSS, University Institute Of Legal Studies, UILS, Panjab University (PU), here organised an awareness seminar on the “save soil” movement and crisis of soil extinction.
The webinar was organised under the chief patronage of Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, PU, and hosted by Prof Rajinder Kaur, Director, UILS. The keynote speaker was Dr Mona Chopra. Being an Earth Buddy herself, she shared her knowledge about the growing need of saving the soil and taking the right action in the present scenario.
