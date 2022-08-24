Seminar held at St Xavier’s school

A seminar was conducted at the school on “How to Cope with Failure”. Author Meenu Kumar from Venkateshwar International School, New Delhi, talked about the fears and anxiety of failures among students due to academic, parental or peer pressure.

‘Take control of your happiness’

To assess the social and emotional well-being, along with academics, of students, a workshop on “Take control of your happiness” was held at the Aryans Group of Colleges. Happiness savant and Microsoft expert, Yogesh Kocher, interacted with students through the virtual mode.