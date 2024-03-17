Seminar on curriculum framework

A two-day national seminar on ‘National Curriculum Framework for School Education-2023: A Paradigm Shift towards Excellence in School Education’ was inaugurated at the Government College of Education, Sector 20 by the Indian Council of Social Science Research north-western regional centre at Panjab University. Principal Sapna Nanda introduced the theme of the seminar with an emphasis on equitable and accessible education for all, enhancing life skills. Convener Dr Anurag Sankhian shared the importance and significance of the seminar focused on NEP 2020 and its implementation.

Rs 47 lakh research sanctioned

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) under the newly formed Anusandhan National Research Foundation-based research project amounting to Rs 47 lakhs has been sanctioned to Dr Rohit Kumar Sharma of the Department of Chemistry at Panjab University. This project has been awarded in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, for the development of NIR-emitting peptide-conjugated metallic nanoclusters for effective photothermal therapy targeting cancer cells.

Project Arpan inaugurated

Enactus, PU inaugurated Project ‘Arpan’, an initiative focused on sustainability, in collaboration with Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) and Corporate Sustainability Council, Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CSC WICCI), Chandigarh, at a community event in Sector 9, promoting healthy food choices and sustainable practices.

