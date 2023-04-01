Seminar on governance reforms held at Panjab University, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Department of Public Administration, University School of Open Learning (USOL), Panjab University, Chandigarh, organised a one-day national seminar on the theme, “Governance Reforms in Digital Era: Multidisciplinary Perspectives” today.

The seminar began with a welcome address by Prof Neeru, Chairperson, USOL. Seminar coordinator Dr Purva Mishra presented the concept note of the event, while Dr Anil Kumar and Dr Sucha Singh conducted the sessions.

In his address, Dr PK Taneja from Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi, highlighted the PM’s vision of digital India in amrit kaal and touched upon the milestones of digital reforms, including RTI Act, e-governance, GST Reforms, lateral entries in civil services, Make in India etc.

The keynote speaker Prof Sanjeev Mahajan, former faculty member of Public Administration, H.P. University, Shimla; deliberated upon the issue of “India on Digital: Transformations and Divide”. Prof Mahajan also spoke on how the use of digital technologies could be helpful in ensuring services in various sectors to the citizens of the nation and the ugly consequences of digital divides.

In his presidential address, Prof BS Ghuman, a former Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala; spoke on the new trends in governance reforms and various dimensions of digital divides including the rural and the urban.

As many as 50 papers were presented in three technical sessions touching upon all aspects of various sub themes of digital governance, good governance, e-governance, gender issues, global governance etc. Prof Harsh Gandhar, Coordinator of Economics, USOL, proposed a vote of thanks at the conclusion of the inaugural session.

The valedictory session of the seminar was presided over by the registrar of Panjab University, Prof YP Verma. The seminar ended with the distribution of certificates to the participants.

