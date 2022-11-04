Seminar on new farm technologies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

To facilitate knowledge transfer in the field of agriculture and water management, the Indus Entrepreneurs, Chandigarh Chapter, in collaboration with the Embassy of Israel, organised a discussion on advanced Israeli technologies in the agri sphere at the Indian School of Business in Mohali today.

The event witnessed a thought-provoking discussion on the topic, specifically showcased the scope for adoption of Israeli technologies in India.

Doron Gidony, Innovation Attaché, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel, said, “We try and help the private sector to grow in a comfortable environment and bringing in new partners for more business. Israel has no resources that are favourable to agriculture yet they have been able to achieve due to their motto ‘Grow more with technology’. In the past six years, fruit and vegetable industry has grown rapidly in Israel with the right use of infrastructure.”

