Seminar on protection of environment for future

Chandigarh, June 4
Chitkara University in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board organised a seminar on ‘Future Lies in Environment Protection’ at its Punjab campus today. The seminar witnessed the presence of prominent people from various domains.
The chief guest for the event was Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairperson, National Green Tribunal (NGT). The seminar also saw presence of dignitaries as Justice Jasbir Singh, Chairman, Monitoring Committee, NGT, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, the spearhead of anti-river pollution campaign in Punjab and Dr Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and others.
Justice Goel, Chairperson, NGT, emphasised on developing Seechewal model of using waste water for agriculture with more and more scales and innovations. “To spread the message of greenery by example, the dignitaries then proceeded for a plantation drive and planted saplings in the campus grounds,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab.
