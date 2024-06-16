Seminar raises awareness on blood donation

Sirhind, June 15
On the occasion of World Blood Donation Day, a seminar was organised at the Rana Hospital, Sirhind, to make people aware about blood donation. Doctor Hitender Suri said blood donation is also called ‘mahadana’.
In cases of an accidents or surgeries, a patient may lose blood which may event be life-threatening. Donating blood saves lives and is a noble deed, Suri added. He encouraged people to donate blood and broke various stigmas related to blood donation.
