'Sensitise youth to entrepreneurship opportunities'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

In an effort to nurture youth entrepreneurship, the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology, UT, conducted an interactive session on entrepreneurship for students at EDC building, Chandigarh Technology Park, yesterday.

Rupesh Kumar, Director, Information Technology, UT, said, “This session aims at sensitising young minds to entrepreneurship opportunities and support available for young entrepreneurs at SPIC Incubation Centre. Through this event, a connect was made between aspiring entrepreneurs and students to inspire the students towards entrepreneurship.”

The session was started by Gaurav, founder of the BuyLowcal start-up, followed by Rajan Arora, founder of the EFA Courses start-up, and Manik, who is a founder of Smaran Software Technologies. They enlightened students to wake up to unlimited possibilities that they had in becoming self-employed entrepreneurs. They stressed taking up entrepreneurship as a career option.

After the session, students were shown the offices of all start-ups operational at SPIC Incubation Centre to get an insight into the working environment and also got an opportunity to interact with the founders of start-ups based out of the EDC building.