Chandigarh: Serial rapist, killer confesses to third such crime, police remand extended by 2 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The serial rapist and killer, who was arrested in two cases of rape and murder recently, had also raped and murdered another woman in forest area of Sector 54 earlier this year, claimed the UT police today.

On May 1, the police arrested 38-year-old Monu Kumar, a taxi driver, in connection with the rape and murder of a 22-year-old MBA student in 2010 as well as a 40-year-old woman in 2022.

The police said the modus operandi in the murder of the woman, aged around 55, in February this year, was similar to the murder reported in 2022, following which the accused was questioned. Monu confessed to the crime.

The naked body of the victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Phase V, Mohali, was found in forest area close to government school in Sector 54 on February 28, a day after she had gone missing.

A police official privy to the investigation revealed that the accused, after consuming liquor, raped the victim before hitting her with a stone and strangling her. Before fleeing the spot, the accused had removed the victim’s earrings and anklets.

During the investigation, the clothes used by the accused during the crime were recovered from the forest area near Dhanas Lake. Monu was today produced before the court that extended his police remand for two days.

Meanwhile, the police have written to the DGPs of the neighbouring states to enquire whether any cases with similar modus operandi had taken place in areas within their jurisdiction.

“The accused was a taxi driver and used to travel to different states. He may have committed similar crimes in other states as well,” said a police official.

Monu was also an accused in a rape-and-murder case in Himachal Pradesh (HP) in 2008, but was acquitted.

High-profile murder

On May 1, the police arrested 38-year-old Monu Kumar, a taxi driver, in connection with the rape and murder of a 22-year-old MBA student in 2010 as well as a 40-year-old woman in 2022.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali