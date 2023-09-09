Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Tribune News Service

The National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, witnessed a huge rush for paying the traffic challans on Saturday.

More than 6,000 people reached the District Court premises to pay their challans.

Sources said the number of people who had arrived there to deposit challans was almost three times higher than what the courts normally take up.

Surender Kumar, member secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, said that to deal with the rising number of traffic challans, it had been decided that the Lok Adalat, especially for paying the challans, would also be held on the coming Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

He said the people who got themselves registered on Saturday and failed to deposit the challan could come next week on the three days fixed for the purpose.

He said it is expected that they would be able to dispose of the remaining cases next week by holding separate special adalats.

According to Kumar, 10 counters were installed with the help of the police to dispose of the cases today.

The District Court is also planning to start virtual courts to dispose of the traffic challan cases. Once the new system is installed, people will be able to deposit the challan online.

Reportedly, the people visiting the District Court for paying the challan are not happy with the Traffic Police.

They said that instead of sending huge numbers of challan cases in one go, the Traffic Police should make a system of paying the challan hassle free.

Akash Kumar, a resident of Sector 43, said he came in the morning to deposit the challan.

Mukesh Kumar said the Traffic Police must start online system for paying the challan with the coordination of the District Court.

Another person said he was asked at the counter to go to a particular court but the challan was not sent to the court. He said no proper information was given at the counter.