Service lane near Baltana in tatters, authorities pass buck

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

The service lane in the Baltana area on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur national highway is in total mess with sinkholes posing as safety hazards at every step.

It has been years that this road was recarpeted or repaired. After the completion of the new flyover, the PWD, the MC or the NHAI have not cared to make it safe for road users. Pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders are at a great risk of falling in these sinkholes.

Area residents said after the laying of sewage line alongside the service lane, the earth alongside the sewer line on the side of the service road sunk. “Deep pits are an open invitation to tragedy at night. It is a shoddy work of the PWD,” said Jignesh Chauhan, a Baltana resident.

The approach to the Baltana police post is full of potholes and has been left unmetalled at several spots. Deep trench poses risk to road users on a narrow stretch. Potholes and slush on rainy days test road users’ patience as two-wheeler drivers have a risky ride.

The construction company, which had been awarded the underpass work, had reportedly refused to take care of the service lane. It said the maintenance of the service lane was not part of the contract. As of now, no one is willing to own up the responsibility.

“On rainy days, the earth and gravel comes on to the road and make the path slippery,” said Narender Saini, a local shopkeeper.

Construction debris is still piled up on the already narrow stretch, hindering the movement of vehicles here.