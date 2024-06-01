Service rendered by housewife can’t be measured in terms of money: Tribunal

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 31

Service rendered by a housewife cannot be measured in terms of money. While observing this, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Chandigarh (MACT) has directed an insurance company and owner and the driver of a truck to pay compensation of Rs 25,56,000 to husband and two children of Kavita Devi, who died in a road accident in 2022.

The claimants Lekh Ram, husband and two children of deceased filed the claim petition under section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, seeking compensation through advocate Sunil Kumar Dixit, Lekh Ram, said that on January 30, 2022, he was riding on a motorcycle with her Kavita Devi and children. When they reached a petrol pump and were crossing the bridge in Himachal Pradesh, a truck hit the motorcycle from behind. The truck was being driven at a high speed and in a rash and negligent manner. The wife along with her sons fell down on the road and sustained injuries. Kavita Devi and four-month-old son died on the spot

He said Kavitha was 24 years of age at the time of the accident. She was a housemaker managing all family affairs in an efficient manner.

After hearing the arguments Arunvir Vashista, presiding officer of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal,

said from the evidence led by the claimants it was clear that the deceased was a housewife and was running the family. The assessment of compensation in case of death of a house-wife is virtually impossible in terms of money, as a house-wife takes care of all requirements of her family including cooking food, washing of clothes, etc, and thus, rightly said to be a housemaker.

All these chores could be performed by a maid servant, but she can never be a substitute for a wife/mother, who renders selfless service to her family. Thus, in these circumstances, the income of the deceased is to be assessed keeping in view the income earned by a skilled worker. In the circumstances, the contribution cannot be less than Rs 11,000 per month in the present case.

It is well settled that no deduction is to be made from the income of the housewife towards personal expenses as the services rendered by her cannot be measured in terms of money.

The tribunal said in view of this the respondents are directed to pay Rs 25,56,000 as compensation to the claimants.The respondents are directed to pay this amount of compensation jointly as well as severally along with interest at the rate 7% per annum from the date of petition till its realisation.

