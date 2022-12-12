Session on extended reality

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 11

A workshop on "Extended reality (XR)" was organised by the University School of Sciences at Rayat Bahra University. Dr Rita Sharma welcomed resource person Dr Ashwani Kumar, Associate Professor of Physics at Monmouth College Illinois, USA.

It was an interactive session and students and faculty members were enthusiastic about the content of the talk.

The experience of Dr Ashwani Kumar and his clarity of the subject satisfied students' queries. Dr Parvinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Rayat Bahra University, thanked Dr Ashwani Kumar for his talk on XR. He emphasised that this technology had wide applications in all fields, including sciences, medical sciences, tourism, culture and teaching in classrooms.

Dr Ashwani gave a live demonstration of how to use XR technology to have real life experiences of different places in the world while sitting at one's place. He also demonstrated the laboratory experimentation through virtual reality.