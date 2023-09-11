Sessions held on sports psychology, diet

Tribune News Sewrvice
Chandigarh, September 10
Before the start of BCCI’s domestic season, the UT Cricket Association organised two special sessions on sports psychology and diet & nutrition for the senior team. Sports psychologist Neha Ahuja and dietitian Loveleen Kaur gave tips on how to manage the players during practice and matches. In her 90-minute presentation, Ahuja explained how players can perform better by managing their mental toughness, while Loveleen gave tips on the diet of the players.
