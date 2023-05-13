Set up biogas plants at gaushalas in Mohali district, orders DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today reviewed the development works being done in rural areas of the district and benefits given to the residents under various public welfare schemes.

Presiding over a meeting of the officials of various departments at the District Administrative Complex, she ordered them to establish maximum number of biogas plants in the district as part of solid waste management. The biogas plant established at village Magar should be started immediately, she said, adding that it would generate electricity and manure, which would be used in villages.

The Deputy Commissioner said these plants should be set up at gaushalas on a priority basis. She instructed the SDMs to contact the managements of the private gaushalas for the purpose.

A discussion was also held on procurement of machinery especially the suction machines for cleaning sewers. The DC also asked officials to solve the garbage problem in Bhankharpur.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated Mindspark Lab at Government Primary School in Mundi Kharar today.

Mindspark programme is live in 102 schools in Punjab out of which 15 schools are in Mohali.

Speaking on the occasion, Jain said the programme would be beneficial for students who are not at their class-appropriate learning levels.

Mindspark programme state head Priya Singh informed that Mindspark was an AI-enabled personalised adaptive learning platform, which focused on teaching at right level. Mindspark reduced the learning gaps among students.