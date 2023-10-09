Set up flying car unit in Ambala: Vij to firm

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 8

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today advised a private firm to set up its hybrid electric flying car manufacturing unit here.

The CEO of the company, Yogesh Ramanathan, met Vij at his residence and showed interest in setting up the unit in Gurugram. However, the minister asked the CEO to set up the unit in Ambala instead.

Vij said, “The CEO today informed me that his company has prepared a prototype of an electric flying car and got all the required approvals. The company already has a unit in Chennai, and it wanted to set up another plant in Gurugram. However, I have asked him to set up the unit here as land here was cheaper than that in Gurugram, and soon Civil Enclave is also coming up in Ambala Cantonment.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of the private firm said that the minister has assured all possible help in setting up the unit.

#Ambala #Anil Vij