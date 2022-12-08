Chandigarh: Sector 18 girls’ school, DAV spikers win gold medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS), Sector 18, overpowered Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33, to win the inter-school volleyball tournament in the U-19 category. The side registered 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15 win over the Sector 33 team.

The GMSSS, Sector 46, claimed third position by registering a 25-11, 25-14, 25-08 win over GMSSS, Sector 19. DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, won the boys’ U-19 title by registering a hard-earned 25-19, 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 12-15 victory over GMSSS, Sector 26. GMSSS, Sector 23, defeated GMSSS, Sector 27, by 25-10, 18-25, 25-18, 25-11 to claim the third spot.

SGGS School win kho-kho finals

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, won the interschool kho-kho tournament for boys and girls (U-19) category. In the boys’ U-19 category, the Sector 35 team defeated the GMSSS, Sector 27. The GSSS, Sector 45, claimed third position, while MDAV, Sector 22, finished fourth. In the girls’ U-19 final, the Sector 35 team ousted the GSSS, Sector 45. The GMSSS, Sector 23, defeated the GMSSS, Sector 27, to finish third.

Sector 21 school win overall judo title

The judokas of IS Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, claimed the overall trophy, while Moti Ram Arya Senor Secondary School, Sector 27, finished second. Government High School, Kajheri, claimed third position.

GMSSS-37 win hockey title

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, won the inter-school hockey tournament for the boys’ U-17 category. The Sector 37 outfit registered a 3-0 win over Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35. DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, logged a 1-0 win over Government Model High School, Sector 42, to claim third position.