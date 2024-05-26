Seven arrested in drug cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Seven persons have been arrested in three cases registered under the NDPS Act on Friday.

The police arrested Rajdeep Singh, 37, and Gagandeep Singh, 31, both residents of Affinity Green in Zirakpur, and recovered 1.920 kg of marijuana from their possession near a rickshaw stand in Sector 24 here. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

In another case, Ropar resident Gurjeet Singh, alias Gujji, 37, was arrested with 731 gm of charas and 958 gm of opium. He was apprehended in Sector 40. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

In yet another case, the police arrested Sector 38 residents Vinay, alias Binny, 31, Mohit, 27, and Arun, and Sector 49 resident Dheeraj Chandan, alias Bablu, 39, following the recovery of 8.90 gm of heroin along with 30 bottles of country-made liqour from their car in the Industrial Area, Phase 2. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

