Seven awarded life term for youth’s murder in Sector 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh ,December 5

A local court has sentenced seven accused to life imprisonment for the murder of 18-year-old Vikas Kanhaiya of Sector 25 that took place in 2016.

The convicts are Raju, Vikas Pulsia, Kuldeep, Suraj, Rohit, Vishal and Laturi. The police had registered the case on a complaint by Kala. The accused attacked Kanhaiya in broad daylight on August 3, 2016, in the market of Sector 25 while he was sitting on his scooter along with his friend.

Kala said as Kanhaiya tried to flee, the assailants chased him and attacked him with sharp weapons. He and his friend took Kanhaiya to the PGI where the doctors declared him dead. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the market.

The counsel for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. JP Singh, Public Prosecutor, said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. The court had earlier convicted two juveniles in the case in 2018.