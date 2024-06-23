Seven cases of immigration fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Cracking down on immigration consultants duping people under the pretext of sending them abroad, the UT police have registered seven cases in connection with such frauds to the tune of Rs 67 lakh.

One of the complainants, Darshan Singh of Malerkotla, alleged that Jaskaran Randhawa and others operating from Sector 7 cheated him out of Rs 5.75 lakh under the guise of immigration services.

Another case was registered on the basis of a complaint by Lovepreet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, who claimed that Manpreet Singh of Sure Abroad Immigration, Phase I, Industrial Area, defrauded him of Rs 2.50 lakh.

The police also booked Ravi Kumar following a complaint by Komal Kumar, who alleged being duped of Rs 10.65 crore.

In a complaint, Puran Chand, a resident of Amritsar, alleged that Gurinder Singh Guri and others defrauded him of Rs 15.78 lakh paid to send his son abroad.

In another incident, Varinder Kumar of Jind was allegedly duped by Jagjit Singh and Navjit Singh of Rs 31 lakh for sending his brother abroad. Similarly, Sandeep Kumar of Kaithal was allegedly defrauded of Rs 85,000 by the owner of Manchester Consultant and Harman.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar of Hisar was allegedly duped of Rs 33,000 by Jagbir Singh, owner of Excellent Visa Solution, Sector 40.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla