Seven Covid cases in Chandigarh, no death

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed seven cases of Covid on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 28. The death toll stood at 1,165. —TNS

Two contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh two Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the overall case tally to 95,737. No death due to Covid was reported in the district on Saturday. There are 24 active cases. The death toll remained 1,148. — TNS

Three test +ve in P’kula district

Panchkula: The district reported three fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 15. The overall case tally reached 44,158. The death toll remained at 414. As many as 43,729 people have recovered from the disease so far.