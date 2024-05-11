Seven held for attacking youth

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested seven persons for attacking a 21-year-old youth at Ram Darbar. Nitin Kumar, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase II, alleged that a group of youths attacked his son Rohit with sharp weapons and sticks near a temple. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where the doctors referred him to the PGI. The police registered a case and arrested Ankit (19), Arjun (20), Riyan (18), Chintu (19), Aryan (18), Ravi Kumar (24) and Yash, alias Golu (20), all residents of Ram Darbar. TNS

Two injured in brewery blast

Zirakpur: Two persons were injured after an explosion in Molson Coors Brewery near Bhankharpur on Thursday, around 8.15 pm. A fire tender from Dera Bassi was rushed to the spot to control the situation. The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur. The management of the brewery said two persons sustained minor injuries in the explosion and they were out of danger. Dera Bassi SHO Ajitesh Kaushal said the victims were admitted to the hospital and further action would be taken after their statements were recorded. TNS

Stray dog bites 12-yr-old boy

Dera Bassi: A 12-year-old boy, Ruban Bhardwaj, was bitten by a stray dog at his house in Daadpura locality here on May 5. The victim’s father Shailabh Bhardwaj stated that stray cattle and dogs continued to roam in the locality and attack children and elderly. Despite giving written complaints to the Municipal Council, no action was being taken. TNS

Youth held under NDPS Act

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old youth has been arrested by the Chandigarh police while possessing a knife. Accused identified as Vikash alias Gongdi, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, was arrested from Sector 38 (West). The police has registered a case under the Arms Act at Maloya police station. TNS

Cheating case registered

Chandigarh: The police have registered a cheating case on a complaint of a Haryana resident. Complainant Manjeet Singh, a resident of Kaithal district, alleged that Harmeet alias Titu Chand and others of Guru Tour and Travel, Sector 34, cheated him of Rs 78 lakh on the pretext of sending his family members to Greece. A case has been registered at Sector 34 police station. TNS

City to host hockey meet

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh will host 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship from September 23 to October 3. Around 30 state teams from all over the country will participate in the national championship. Hockey Chandigarh have got the Certificate of Appreciation Award for Outstanding Performance in Nationals of 2023. — TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.