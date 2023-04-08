Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 7

To decongest traffic and encourage people to use public transport, the UT Administration has proposed seven high-demand bus corridors in the tricity.

After incorporating suggestions from the stakeholders, the administration has finalised the report on the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the tricity. The report was prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) to streamline traffic in the tricity. The report will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a final approval next week.

Suggestions incorporated Punjab, Haryana and UT had approved final CMP report submitted by Rail India Technical and Economic Service with certain observations on March 17

RITES report covered various aspects such as existing traffic scenario, problems, citywide integrated multi-modal transport plan, etc.

Haryana CM sought connecting Pinjore and Kalka to Chandigarh; the suggestion has been included under Metro/Metrolite expansion in Phase-II

Punjab felt overall proposals with respect to Mohali were in order, but sought to communicate suggestions, if any, to UT within a week. It didn’t file any suggestions Mass Rapid Transit System in 2 phases UT Administration plans to develop Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in two phases in the tricity

In first phase, to be developed between 2027 and 2037, the MRTS has been proposed on three routes

In second phase, which will be developed beyond 2037, the system has been proposed on four routes

This is a step towards having Metro/Metrolite in tricity; chances of Metrolite are higher, say officials Metro/Metrolite Phase I (2027-37) Sarangpur to ISBT Panchkula

Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and airport

Grain Market Chowk to Transport Nagar, Sector 26 Phase II (Beyond 2037) ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Ext

Paraul (New Chandigarh) to Sarangpur

Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (Mohali)

ISBT Zirakpur to ISBT Pinjore

In the report, the authorities have proposed bus corridors from ISBT, Sector 43, to New Chandigarh; ISBT-87 to Mansa Devi Complex; ISBT-43 to ISBT Panchkula; ISBT-17 to ISBT Kharar; PGI/Dadu Majra to ISBT Zirakpur; PGI to ISBT Panchkula; and ISBT Kharar to ISBT Zirakpur.

Apart from the bus corridors, the administration has also planned to develop the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in two phases. In the first phase, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, the MRTS has been proposed on three routes — Sarangpur to ISBT Panchkula; Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport; and from Grain Market Chowk to Transport Nagar, Sector 26.

In the second phase, which will be developed beyond 2037, the MRTS has been proposed on four routes — ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension; Paraul (New Chandigarh) to Sarangpur; Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar and ISBT Zirakpur to ISBT Pinjore.

The report will pave the way for a Metro or Metrolite network for the tricity after more than a decade. An official says under the MRTS, the chances of tricity getting a Metrolite are higher. The Centre has planned Metrolite for Tier-II cities and it will mostly run overground. However, a final decision will be taken by the Centre.

The governments of Punjab and Haryana as well as the UT Administration had unanimously approved the final CMP report submitted by RITES with certain observations during a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on March 17. The report also includes new road links, bypass, etc.

RITES prepared the report covering all aspects of the CMP such as the vision and objectives of the study; existing traffic scenario; problems and issues; short (five years), medium (10 years) and long (20 years) term plans and proposals; citywide integrated multi-modal transport plan; institutional strengthening; broad cost estimate; and the way forward.

During the meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had suggested that Pinjore and Kalka be connected to Chandigarh under the MRTS plan as it is the gateway to Himachal Pradesh and movement of a large number of people takes place towards Panchkula and Chandigarh on a daily basis.

On the CM’s suggestion, the administration has included Panchkula extension under Metro/Metrolite expansion in the second phase.

During the meeting, the Punjab Government had stated the overall transport improvement proposals with respect to Mohali were in order and any further suggestions would be communicated to the UT within a week for incorporation in the final report, but the government is yet to communicate its suggestions to the administration.