Seven months on, parole jumper held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The UT police have arrested a parole jumper involved in a murder case from Jaipur.

Devinder Kumar Yadav of Madhubani, Bihar, was convicted in a murder case registered on November 15, 2014. An old woman, Neelam Saini of Sector 35-D, was found murdered at her house with her hands and feet tied with rope. Later, the police arrested Yadav and his two accomplices. Yadav was later convicted and awarded life imprisonment.

He was released on parole on September 8 last year and had to report back at the Model Jail, Chandigarh, on October 7 last year, but failed to show up.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar